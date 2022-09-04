Gujarat Giants pick Chris Gayle for Legends League Cricket

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Chris Gayle has been picked by Adani Sportsline owned Gujarat Giants for Legends League Cricket

Highlights Chris Gayle picked by Gujarat Giants.

Gayle will play under Virender Sehwag.

Legends League Cricket begins on September 16.

Gujarat Giants has picked West Indies' star cricketer Chris Gayle ahead of the upcoming season of the Legends League Cricket. Gayle, 42, will be playing under the captaincy of Virender Sehwag in the league that starts on September 16 in Kolkata.

Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants had earlier signed 15 players in a virtual draft on Friday and had spent INR 5,51,80,000 out of the total of INR 8 Cr. They expressed a desire to sign the Universe Boss with their remaining purse value of 2,48,20,000.

"After Friday’s draft, Gujarat Giants had clearly expressed their desire to sign Chris Gayle with the remaining purse value from their individual INR 8 Cr franchise purse. We facilitated the discussion and are glad that Gayle will be seen playing for the Adani Sportsline team,” said Raman Raheja, LLC CEO and co-founder.

Giants had earlier signed players like Virender Sehwag, Graeme Swann, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O'Brien etc for the 2022 season. Gayle will accompany fellow West Indies cricketer Lendl Simmons.

Pranav Adani, Managing Director (Agro and Oil & Gas), Adani group reacted to Gayle being picked by Gujarat Giants.

"Imagine Virender Sehwag and Chris Gayle on the same side, challenging the opposition bowlers together! That's the joy of Legends Cricket! AdaniSportsline is fortunate to have Sehwag and Gayle, two of only four batsmen in test history to have scored two triple centuries," Adani tweeted.

The Legends League Cricket 2022 includes four teams- India Capitals, Gujarat Giants, Bhilwara Kings and Manipal Tigers. The tournament is slated to begin on September 16 at Eden Gardens. The final is scheduled to be held on October 8.

Gujarat Giants squad for 2022 Legends League Cricket:

Virender Sehwag (c), Parthiv Patel, Chris Gayle, Elton Chigumbura, Chris Tremlett, Richard Levi, Graeme Swann, Joginder Sharma, Ashoke Dinda, Daniel Vettori, Kevin O’Brien, Stuart Binny, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lendl Simmons, Manvinder Bisla, Ajantha Mendis

Latest Cricket News