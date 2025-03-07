Gujarat Giants climb WPL ladder, leave MI behind with sensational run-chase against DC Gujarat Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets at Ekana Stadium in the ongoing Women's Premier League 2025. Harleen Deol played a scintillating knock of 70* runs to help Gujarat win the match in the final over of the game.

Gujarat Giants pulled off a thriller against Delhi Capitals at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The Ash Gardner-led side had a rough time in the first innings, but with the bat, they stole the show, winning the match by five wickets. Delhi, on the other hand, would be extremely disappointed with the bowling effort but they have already qualified for the playoffs and the team can enjoy a break, as it was their final league game of the season.

Batting first, Delhi had a stunning start as Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma stitched an 83-run partnership. Shafali departed after 40 runs and after which, the captain took over, smashing 92 off 57 balls. She proved to be a one-woman army as the middle order didn’t support her enough with the bat. Jonassen and Jemimah made 9 and 4 respectively and that arguably stopped DC from posting a defendable total on board.

DC ended up posting 177 runs in the first innings. Gujarat’s Meghna Singh had a terrific time with the ball, claiming a three-wicket haul, while Deandra Dottin clinched two. When it came to the chase, Dayalan Hemalatha departed early. She made only one run. Beth Mooney built a vital partnership of 85 runs with Harleen Deol and that kept Gujarat in the hunt.

After Mooney departed scoring 44 runs, Harleen took over and paced her innings extremely well. She kept the scoreboard ticking and that helped Gujarat immensely. It put pressure on the DC bowlers and it also helped the likes of Gardner and Deandra Dottin to play their natural cricket. The captain made 22 runs off 13 balls while Dottin smashed 24 off 10. While DC’s lower order struggled, GG’s batting unit rose to the occasion and that made the difference in the end.

Harleen ended up scoring an unbeaten 70 runs off 49 balls as Gujarat won the match by five wickets. With the win, they moved second on the points table, ahead of Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals however remain top with 10 points to their name.