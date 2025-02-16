Sunday, February 16, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Gujarat Giants break chasing jinx in WPL, beat UP Warriorz to register first win while batting second

Gujarat Giants break chasing jinx in WPL, beat UP Warriorz to register first win while batting second

Ash Gardner produced an impressive all-round performance to guide her team to win its first match in WPL while chasing. Gardner took two wickets and then scored 52 to help the Giants beat UP Warriorz in their second match of the tournament.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Published : Feb 16, 2025 23:48 IST, Updated : Feb 16, 2025 23:48 IST
Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin.
Image Source : WPL Harleen Deol and Deandra Dottin.

Gujarat Giants have overcome their chasing jinx as they have registered their first win while batting second in the Women's Premier League. GG defeated UP Warriorz in their second match of WPL 2025 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, February 16 after chasing down 144.

Captain Ashleigh Gardner scripted Giants' easy win as the skipper slammed back-to-back half-centuries in the tournament. She hit 52 from 32 balls to make for the loss of two early wickets and a slow start. Gardner put a 55-run stand with Laura Wolvaardt for the third wicket. 

She was dismissed against the run of play in the 12th over when she pulled Tahlia McGrath to short fine. However, by then, Harleen Deol had got her eyes set and Deandra Dottin also began smashing as soon as she arrived. 

Harleen played a composed knock of 34 from 30, while Deandra scored a blistering 33 from 18 as both remained unbeaten to carry the Giants home. This was their first win in WPL while chasing in their fourth attempt.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement