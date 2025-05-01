GT vs SRH pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play for IPL 2025 Match 51? Gujarat Titans will host Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is a must-win game for Hyderabad as a defeat will eliminate them from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans will square off against Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 51 of the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. The Shubman Gill-led side has had a stunning campaign so far in the IPL, winning six out of their nine matches and courtesy of the same, Gujarat are fourth on the points table. They will be hoping to keep up with the momentum and cement their spot in the playoffs, sooner rather than later.

After two consecutive wins, Gujarat suffered a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in their previous match. 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi stole the show, smacking 100 runs off 35 balls and getting the job done. Gujarat bowlers have to forget the past and focus on the future to win the game against Hyderabad, who will pose a massive threat. Meanwhile, Gujarat's top order - Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been incredible, but the other batters will also have to step up now.

When it comes to Hyderabad, they have been extremely inconsistent this season. The Pat Cummins-led side has won three out of nine matches so far, and another defeat can end their campaign this season. All the remaining matches are must-win for the team and they will have to play accordingly. There were plenty of hopes from Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head and Ishan Kishan but the trio have failed to live up to the expectations. However, after a holiday in the Maldives, the team is expected to produce better performances.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually favours the batters. It’s a high-scoring ground and things are likely to remain the same. Bowling first will be the ideal thing to do and anything over 220 runs can be considered a good total. Dew can play a part in the second innings of the match.