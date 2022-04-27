LIVE IPL 2022, GT vs SRH Live Score Latest Updates: Gujarat wins the toss and opts to bowl first

Kane Williamson: The surfaces have been pretty good throughout, it's a good opportunity today. Washington Sundar comes in for Suchith. He is totally excited to be back has recovered fairly quickly and big player for our team. Both (Lockie and Umran) guys are keen to bowl fast and we do have reasonble gaps between games which I think is important and that's where you look to manage as best as you can but obviously you take conditions into account as well and at the moment he (Umran) is fit and ready.