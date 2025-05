Live GT vs SRH, IPL 2025 Live Score: SRH opt to bowl first in Gujarat Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 sees Gujarat Titans taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and both teams will hope to put in a good performance in the upcoming clash.

Ahmedabad : Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Gujarat Titans locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides face off in game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and with Hyderabad in subpar form, the side will hope for an improved showing. On the other hand, Gujarat, who have looked good in their last few matches, will be hoping for another win. Match Scorecard

Playing XIs are here! Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Toss update! Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and skipper Pat Cummins has opted to bowl first. The visitors will hope for a good show and limit GT to a low total in the first innings.

