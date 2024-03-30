GT vs SRH pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play for match 12 of IPL 2024?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY A look at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

GT vs SRH pitch report: Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad will go head-to-head against each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad as they look for the second win of the season. The Giants started the tournament with a hard-fought win over Mumbai Indians but were blown away by Chennai Super Kings in their second outing, which gave a hit to their Net run rate too.

The Sunrisers come into this contest on the back of a record-breaking game against Mumbai Indians, where they shattered the all-time highest score of IPL by scoring 277 in Hyderabad. Before that game, they fell agonisingly short to Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening game of the tournament.

The two teams will square off at Titans home in Ahmedabad, which has hosted one game in the season so far and that was the thriller between GT and MI. Here's how the pitch is likely to play for the second game of the season in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad offers a sort of balanced game of play between the bat and the ball. The first innings average score at the venue is 160 in T20s, while the second innings average score is 137. In the previous IPL match played here, saw a middling score in both the innings. GT managed to get 168, while MI, who were favourites to win at one time, fell short by six runs.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

STATS - T20

Total Matches - 10

Matches won batting first - 6

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average 1st innings Score - 160

Average 2nd innings Score - 137

Highest total recorded - 234/4 (20 Ovs) By IND vs NZ

Lowest total recorded - 66/10 (12.1 Ovs) By NZ vs IND

Highest score chased - 166/3 (17.5 Ovs) By IND vs ENG

The lowest score defended - 107/7 (20 Ovs) By WIW vs INDW

Team squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins(c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Upendra Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anmolpreet Singh, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Spencer Johnson, Sai Sudharsan, Sharath BR, Abhinav Manohar, Noor Ahmad, Manav Suthar, Kane Williamson, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Joshua Little, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Sushant Mishra, Matthew Wade