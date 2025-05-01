GT vs SRH head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Match 51 With Sunrisers Hyderabad all set to take on Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between both teams.

New Delhi:

Game 51 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Gujarat Titans taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad, Both sides will face off in game 51 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 1. Both teams will be looking to put in a good performance.

It is worth noting that Gujarat have been in excellent form throughout the tournament. With nine matches played, Titans have won six matches and have lost thrice. They occupy fourth place in the standings, and they will hope to maintain their winning run against Hyderabad as well.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad have had a subpar season so far. The side currently sits in ninth place in the standings. After nine matches played, the side has won three and lost the remaining six. They will hope to improve and register a win against the high-flying GT. Hyderabad will have to win their upcoming game against Gujarat if they are looking to stay in the race for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Both Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have taken on each other in the IPL 4 times. Gujarat Titans have won the tie 3 times, whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the clash 1 time.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.

SRH IPL 2025 squad: Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Harshal Patel, Kamindu Mendis, Wiaan Mulder, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins, Mohammad Shami, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkar, Eshan Malinga.