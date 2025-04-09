GT vs RR pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play for IPL 2025 clash? Gujarat Titans will host the Rajasthan Royals in their third home game of the 2025 edition of the IPL. The Titans have been meticulous with their planning and execution but will be challenged by a good Royals side finding its feet just in time.

Gujarat Titans will host the Rajasthan Royals for their third home game of the ongoing IPL season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, April 9. The Titans have been splendid with both bat and ball with Mohammed Siraj taking the lead in the last couple of games and the opponents being unable to breach their top-order to get into the middle order just yet. Sunrisers threatened to achieve it in the last game but failed to execute it perfectly with Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar denying the hosts any more joy after losing a couple of early wickets.

Following their only loss of the season thus far when 475 runs were scored in Ahmedabad, the Titans also decided to pick and choose pitches for the opposition and looking at how the Royals batted up north in Mullanpur, the 2022 champions might adopt the same route.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

Hence, the Titans have been pretty meticulous in planning and may go for the same black soil pitch for Rajasthan Royals as the likes of Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer all like ball coming on to the bat. If the ball grips a bit, the likes of R Sai Kishore and Prasidh Krishna with his change-ups will be effective yet again.

However, there is another side to it. A black soil pitch will also assist the RR bowlers. Jofra Archer has found his bearings and Shubman Gill hasn't had a great record against him. If Archer can knock out a couple of them early, the Titans may see their planning being used against themselves. Hence, the choice of the pitch might not be as straightforward given Royals are also in form winning a couple of games.

It will be an interesting game with both teams stacked similarly in terms of their line-up. Even if it's a black soil pitch, it might turn and grip just a bit more but early swing and runs on offer will remain the constant factors under lights in Ahmedabad.