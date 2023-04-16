Follow us on Image Source : AP Rajasthan Royals celebrate

GT vs RR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch 23rd match on TV, online?

When is the GT vs RR, 23rd Match IPL 2023?

Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the 21st match of the Indian Premier League on the 15th of April, Saturday. Both teams will want to register win in the high-voltage game. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

Sunday, 16th of April

At what time does GT vs RR, 23rd Match of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the GT vs RR, 23rd of IPL 2023 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where can you watch GT vs RR, 23rd of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch GT vs RR, 23rd Match of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

Full Squads -

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Joe Root, Trent Boult, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Kuldip Yadav, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Vijay Shankar, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Noor Ahmad

IPL 2023: FAQs

How are the teams divided into groups for the league stage?

10 teams are divided into two groups of 5 teams each.

Group A - Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow Super Giants

Group B - Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans

What are the rules for the league stage matches?

Each team will play 2 matches with teams of the other group and 1 match against the teams of their own group in the league stage match. For example: RCB (Group B) will face KKR (Group A) twice and CSK (Group B) once during the league stage.

Also Read:

From MI to RCB, know standings of each team at end of every season of IPL

Latest Cricket News