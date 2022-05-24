Follow us on Image Source : IPL Hardik Pandya and Sanju Samson will face off as Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.

GT vs RR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2022 Qualifier 1, Predicted Playing XI, Fantasy Tips, Pitch Report

Gujarat Titans will take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Hardik Pandya has been a revelation this edition as he led the team that is also top the points table from the front with both bat and ball.

From the death bowling spells by Rashid Khan to the the fiery duo of David Miller and Rahul Tewatia, Pandya has used his resources well.

Their weak link was their top-order batting with highly-rated Shubman Gill failing to convert his starts but the addition of veteran Wriddhiman Saha has done wonders for the team.

India pacer Mohammed Shami has given Gujarat perfect starts, by being the highest wicket-taker in the powerplay this season.

The fact that the playoffs will be played on fresh tracks would put the seamers in focus and Pandya may look to bring in Alzarri Joseph to go alongside Lockie Ferguson and Shami.

In their previous face-off, The Titans had defeated the Royals by 37 runs.

GT vs RR IPL 2022 Qualifier 1 Playing Probable XI:

Gujarat Titans Predicted Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammad Shami

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hardik Pandya

Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

Suggested Playing XI for GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan

Match Details

GT vs RR, Indian Premier League 2022, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: 24th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata