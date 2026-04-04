GT vs RR: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 9

Ahmedabad :

Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans are all set to continue their ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 campaign. The two sides will meet in game 9 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 4, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top.

Ahead of the game, there could be many player battles that the fans will look forward to. From the battle between Shubman Gill and Jofra Archer to young sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi facing off against the GT bowling attack once more, there will be several battles on the field that many will have their eyes set upon.

3 Player Battles that can decide the GT vs RR IPL 2026 clash

1. Shubman Gill vs Jofra Archer

With the game right around the corner, one of the most looked-forward-to battles will be the clash between Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill and Rajasthan Royals’ Jofra Archer. Over the years, in the IPL, Jofra Archer has dominated Shubman Gill.

Interestingly, Gill has faced Archer across 6 innings, facing 19 deliveries and scoring just 16 runs and getting dismissed three times. Gill averages 5.33 runs against Archer in the IPL.

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal vs Rashid Khan

Yashasvi Jaiswal has faced Rashid Khan across three innings in the IPL so far. In those three innings, Jaiswal has faced 21 deliveries against the ace spinner, where he has scored 21 runs and has been dismissed once. He averages 21 runs against Rashid as well.

3. Jos Buttler vs Ravindra Jadeja

A battle of experience, Jos Buttler has faced Jadeja across eight innings in the IPL. In those eight innings, he has faced 53 deliveries, where he has scored 70 runs and has been dismissed twice. Buttler averages 35 runs against Jadeja, and he would look to cause more mayhem.

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