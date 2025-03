GT vs PBKS playing XIs: Gujarat opt to bowl first, several debutants in both teams Gujarat Titans won the toss and elected to bowl first in their first game of the season against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh(w), Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal