GT vs PBKS pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play for IPL 2025 Match 5? Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, the last two among 10 teams, will start their campaign today in the fifth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Here's the pitch report:

The fifth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings starting their campaign at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Titans, led by Shubman Gill, are looking a strong unit this season after the mega auction.

They signed players like Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada among many others in the auction and look like a team that can go all the way. It is important that they keep their cool in crunch situation and it remains to be seen if Gill will be able to lead them better this season after learning a lot last time around.

As for Punjab Kings, they have a new captain again in Shreyas Iyer and his relationship with new head coach Ricky Ponting will be crucial. The team last made it to the playoffs back in 2014 but this time, the team is looking good. They have all the ammunition to go all guns blazing and it will be interesting to see if 2025 will be their year, finally.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is expected to be fresh and very good to bat. 234 is the highest score at the venue and another high-scoring encounter is on the cards here. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first to understand the nature of the pitch.

Narendra Modi Stadium - T20 Numbers Game (IPL 2024)

Matches Played - 8

Matches won batting first - 2

Matches won bowling first - 6

Average 1st inns score - 172

Squads

Punjab Kings Squad: Josh Inglis(w), Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer(c), Glenn Maxwell, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Xavier Bartlett, Vishnu Vinod, Yash Thakur, Aaron Hardie, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kuldeep Sen, Priyansh Arya, Suryansh Shedge, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash

Gujarat Titans Squad: Jos Buttler(w), Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Anuj Rawat, Gerald Coetzee, Sherfane Rutherford, Manav Suthar, Kumar Kushagra, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Nishant Sindhu