GT vs PBKS Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

New Delhi:

Game 46 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Gujarat Titans taking on Punjab Kings. The two sides meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 3, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing in the upcoming clash.

It is worth noting that Punjab Kings sit at the very top of the points table. With just one loss in eight matches, Kings have won six games, with one producing no result due to rain. They will hope to get back to winning ways after losing their recent clash against Rajasthan Royals.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are well in the race for the playoffs. With five wins and four losses in nine matches, Titans will aim to register a win and make their way closer to the top four.

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Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report:

The surface at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is quite balanced. The surface offers much to both the batters and the bowlers. However, a high-scoring encounter is often the possibility of such a pitch. Opting to bat first after winning the toss could be a wise decision.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pravin Dubey, Vishal Nishad

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