  4. GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer's era begins for Punjab in opener against Titans

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings open their campaign in the Indian Premier League 2025 in their clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Shreyas Iyer's era in Punjab begins as he will play for them for the first time.

GT and PBKS players.
GT and PBKS players. Image Source : X/GT
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
Published: , Updated:

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer will be kickstarting his association with Punjab Kings in his reunion with Ricky Ponting. Ponting wants this Punjab team to be the best till now and he would be knowing that he has his task cut out for that.

Titans will be led by Indian star Shubman Gill for the second season in a row now. The Titans had qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 (winning in 2022), however, they finished seventh in their last season. Gill will be looking to course correct that in this season.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 latest updates

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Toss coming up!!

    We are moments away from the toss. The captains will be in the center in a few minutes from now

  • 6:53 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Punjab's strength!!

    Punjab have a pretty strong all-round attack which features the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen and Aaron Hardie. They have Shreyas, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh too. They look solid on paper, too.

  • 6:50 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: GT's strength!!

    GT have a solid bowling attack with a good batting line up too. Their bowling stocks include Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, among others. They have Gill, Buttler, Glenn Phillips, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar in their batting charts.

  • 6:44 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Ponting wants this PBKS to be greatest!!

    New head coach Ricky Ponting wants this Punjab team to be the best that has ever played. They have the arsenal for that with a line-up loaded with all-rounders and other specialists who know their job on finger tips. As RCB, this franchise is also looking for their maiden glory (and DC and LSG too). Will 18 be the charm for them?

  • 6:41 PM (IST)Mar 25, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs PBKS IPL 2025: Punjab has a new captain!!

    Punjab has a new captain, again. This isn't new for them as they chop and change their leadership so often. Shreyas Iyer will be the 17th captain the franchise will have in the 18th season. Not for the first time, Punjab are looking strong again. They have stars like Shreyas, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Lockie Ferguson and are a good team. They are up against Gujarat Titans, who have a pretty solid bowling line-up. These two teams face each other in their opener. Stay tuned for all the updates.

\