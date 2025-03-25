GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer's era begins for Punjab in opener against Titans

Punjab has a new captain, again. This isn't new for them as they chop and change their leadership so often. Shreyas Iyer will be the 17th captain the franchise will have in the 18th season. Not for the first time, Punjab are looking strong again. They have stars like Shreyas, Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Lockie Ferguson and are a good team. They are up against Gujarat Titans, who have a pretty solid bowling line-up. These two teams face each other in their opener. Stay tuned for all the updates.