GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer's era begins for Punjab in opener against Titans

GT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer's era begins for Punjab in opener against TitansGT vs PBKS IPL 2025 live cricket score: Shreyas Iyer will be kickstarting his association with Punjab Kings in his reunion with Ricky Ponting. Ponting wants this Punjab team to be the best till now and he would be knowing that he has his task cut out for that.
Titans will be led by Indian star Shubman Gill for the second season in a row now. The Titans had qualified for the playoffs in their first two seasons in 2022 and 2023 (winning in 2022), however, they finished seventh in their last season. Gill will be looking to course correct that in this season.