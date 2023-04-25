GT vs MI: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Gujarat Giants will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the 35th game of the Indian's Premier League on April 25, Tuesday. Both teams will want to in the high-voltage game. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

​Pitch Report - GT vs MI

The average 1st innings total in T20I match at this venue is 160. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The Narendra Modi Stadium offers a slow wicket in the beginning of the match. As the game progresses it becomes bowler-friendly over the course of time.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 10 T20I matches played at this venue, 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

The highest total recorded: 234/4 (20 overs) by IND vs NZ

The lowest total recorded: 66/10 (12.1 overs) by NZ vs IND

The highest score chased: 166/3 (17.5 overs) by IND vs ENG

The lowest score defended: 107/7 (20 Overs) By WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Joshua Little, Shivam Mavi, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh , Kumar Kartikeya, Shams Mulani, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Warrier, Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan, Raghav Goyal

