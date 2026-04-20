GT vs MI Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play?

Ahmedabad :

The stage is set for the 30th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. Gujarat Titans will take on Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The two sides will meet on April 20, and both sides will hope to put in a good showing.

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans currently sit in sixth place in the standings. Under the leadership of Shubman Gill, Gujarat has played five games so far, where they have won three and have lost two matches. They will hope to maintain their winning run and move further up in the standings.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians, despite having a squad filled with superstars with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and many more, sit in 10th place in the standings. With one win and four losses in five matches, MI will aim for significant improvement.

Narendra Modi Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is one that is preferred by the batters. A high-scoring encounter could be quite the possibility on such a pitch, and opting to bat first after winning the toss could prove to be a wise decision on such a surface.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

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