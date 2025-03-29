GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first

GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl firstGT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both GT and MI are looking for their first points as both of them have lost their openers. While MI suffered a loss to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, GT lost at home to Punjab Kings.
Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad as MI skipper again after being named the captain in 2024. Hardik didn't play the first match of the 2025 season against CSK as he was serving his one-match ban due to slow-over rate last season. He is now back to lead MI in 2025. Follow for the latest updates.