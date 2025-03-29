GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first

A bit unsure of this pitch, definitely not like the one that was used for the GT vs PBKS game. It is a different clay to the other surface, and this pitch could play a bit two-paced. The pitch looks a bit patchy, where 180 could be par. There will be enough for the bowlers, for change of pace. New ball might kiss off the surface. Don’t think it will be as good batting conditions as the earlier game at this venue. Both teams look consistent, they’d both like to chase just in case there is some dew, but don’t think this surface suits one team over the other. You got to play your best cricket to win.