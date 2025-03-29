Advertisement
  4. GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Hardik Pandya wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bowl first

GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Winless Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians face each other in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Hardik Pandya makes his return for MI after being absent for the first game due to his suspension. Follow for the latest updates.

Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill.
Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Image Source : X/Gujarat Titans
Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New DelhiPublished: , Updated:

GT vs MI IPL 2025 live cricket score: Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in their second match of the Indian Premier League 2025. Both GT and MI are looking for their first points as both of them have lost their openers. While MI suffered a loss to Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk, GT lost at home to Punjab Kings. 

Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad as MI skipper again after being named the captain in 2024. Hardik didn't play the first match of the 2025 season against CSK as he was serving his one-match ban due to slow-over rate last season. He is now back to lead MI in 2025. Follow for the latest updates.

Match Scorecard

 

Live updates :GT vs MI IPL 2025 latest match updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 7:01 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mumbai to bowl first!!

    Hardik Pandya has won the toss and he has decided that Mumbai Indians will be bowling first. He is met by loud cheers after the toss falls in his favour. 

  • 6:58 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs MI H2H record

    GT and Mi have met each other five times with GT leading 3-2. All the five matches have been won by the teams batting first.

  • 6:54 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Nick Knight and Micheal Clarke in pitch report

    A bit unsure of this pitch, definitely not like the one that was used for the GT vs PBKS game. It is a different clay to the other surface, and this pitch could play a bit two-paced. The pitch looks a bit patchy, where 180 could be par. There will be enough for the bowlers, for change of pace. New ball might kiss off the surface. Don’t think it will be as good batting conditions as the earlier game at this venue. Both teams look consistent, they’d both like to chase just in case there is some dew, but don’t think this surface suits one team over the other. You got to play your best cricket to win.

  • 6:48 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT Assistant coach Parthiv Patel ahead of GT vs MI fixture

    "No one has asked how well Shreyas (Iyer) batted, no one spoke about how Shashank Singh has finished the inning (in the GT-PBKS game). It was about how Vijaykumar Vyshak finished it over and how Arshdeep (Singh) came in and bowled that over. So it does come down to how well you bowl. At the end of the day that one-two overs make a huge difference." Patel said on the eve of the game on how bowlers can make a difference in T20s.

  • 6:40 PM (IST)Mar 29, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    GT vs MI IPL 2025: Hardik back to Ahmedabad!!

    Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad as MI skipper again. After facing the backlash for being the MI skipper in Ahmedabad last year, Hardik will be back leading MI in IPL 2025. He had faced a similar welcome at most of the venues. However, a lot has changed from IPL 2024 to IPL 2025. Hardik helped India win the T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. A new chapter begins for Hardik. Check our special pre-season preview for Hardik and MI

Cricket Gujarat Titans Mumbai Indians IPL 2025
