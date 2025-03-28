GT vs MI, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match Gujarat Titans suffered a close defeat in their opening clash of the 2025 edition of the IPL against the Punjab Kings and will be keen to come back hard on Saturday against the Mumbai Indians, who themselves fell on the wrong side of the result against the Chennai Super Kings last Sunday.

Gujarat Titans bowlers were taken for a journey in their opening clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad by Punjab Kings batters led by Shreyas Iyer's unbeaten 97 and Shashank Singh's exploits in the final over. The Titans have assembled a good squad, however, all three of Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna haven't been great at the death in the IPL of late, something that was on show on Tuesday night and would want to work on it as they take on a wounded yet rejuvenated Mumbai Indians outfit.

Mumbai Indians will welcome back their skipper Hardik Pandya, who missed the opening clash as part of the one-match suspension carried forward from last year. Pandya's inclusion might force them to bench Robin Minz and have an experienced Indian pace bowling option in the attack. With the wicket playing so true in Ahmedabad, the likes of Ryan Rickelton and Will Jacks will be licking their lips and the five-time champions will hope that the former skipper Rohit Sharma can come good too.

MI unearthed another young emerging player in Vignesh Puthur. However, on a flatty like Ahmedabad, it will be a challenge for the 24-year-old and which is where Hardik and coach Mahela Jayawardene need to put an arm around him. The famed MI batting line-up faltered on a slow Chepauk track but is expected to go the highway on a good batting track. In a battle of two good batting units, the one who bowls well might take the cake.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 9, GT vs MI

Jos Buttler, Sai Sudharsan, Ryan Rickelton (c), Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Trent Boult, Vignesh Puthur (vc), Kagiso Rabada

Probable Playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Mahipal Lomror/Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya (c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur