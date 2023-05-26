GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch Qualifier 2 on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans will face Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League on the 26th of May, Friday. The team that wins the game will seal their berth to the final to face Chennai Super Kings on May 28. Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When is the GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 IPL 2023?

May 26, Friday.

At what time does GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 start?

7:30 PM IST. Toss at 7 PM IST.

Where is the GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 being played?

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Where can you watch GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on TV?

Star Sports Network

Where can you watch GT vs MI, Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 online?

Jio Cinema

What are the head-to-head details?

Matches played: 3

Matches won by Gujarat Titans: 1

Matches won by Mumbai Indians: 2

Most runs for GT: Shubman Gill (114 runs)

Most runs for MI: Suryakumar Yadav (103 runs)

Most wickets for GT: Rashid Khan (8)

Most wickets for MI: Piyush Chawla (4)

Highest Score: GT - 207 runs, MI - 218 runs

Lowest Score: GT - 152 runs, MI 172 runs​

Full Squads -

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Srikar Bharat, Jayant Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Joshua Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Abhinav Manohar, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Urvil Patel, Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Behrendorff, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Arjun Tendulkar, Duan Jansen, Arshad Khan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal

Latest Cricket News