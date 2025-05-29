GT vs MI head to head record ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator With Gujarat Titans all set to take on Mumbai Indians in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 Eliminator clash, let us have a look at the head-to-head between the two teams ahead of the upcoming game.

The stage is set for the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 Eliminator. Gujarat Titans will be taking on Mumbai Indians in the must-win clash as both sides lock horns at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, on May 30.

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans finished the IPL 2025 group stage in third place. The side, playing 14 matches, won nine and lost the remaining five. They will hope that they can put in a good show against the five-time champions MI and make it to Qualifier 2.

Interestingly, Mumbai Indians finished the group stage in fourth place, winning eight games and losing six in 14 games. Notably, the last time Gujarat faced Mumbai, the side managed to defeat them by three wickets, and they will hope for more of the same in the upcoming clash.

The winner of the Eliminator will play Qualifier 2, whereas the loser will be eliminated. The winner of the game will be taking on Punjab Kings, who lost Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 29.

GT vs MI head-to-head record in IPL

Both Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians have taken on each other in the IPL 5 times. Gujarat Titans have won the tie 3 times, whereas Mumbai Indians have won the clash 2 times.

MI IPL 2025 squad: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickleton, Shrijith Krishnan, Bevon Jacobs, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Penmetsa, Arjun Tendulkar, Mubeeb-ur-Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah.

GT IPL 2025 squad: Shubman Gill, Kusal Mendis, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Karim Janat, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gerald Coetzee, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan.