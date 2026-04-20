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GT vs MI: Head-to-Head record ahead of game 30 in IPL 2026

Edited By: Akshit Bhatnagar @Akshit2104
Published: ,Updated:

Gujarat Titans host Mumbai Indians in game 30 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. With the two sides all set to meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between the two teams.

Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

Gujarat Titans are all set to host Mumbai Indians in the 30th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides will meet at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and with Mumbai Indians struggling heavily, it could be interesting to see how they look to come back. 

Mumbai Indians sit in 10th place in the standings. With six matches played, the five-time champions have won one game and have lost the remaining five. With such a horrid form behind them, MI will be hoping for significant improvement in their upcoming game. 

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans occupy sixth place in the standings. With three wins and two losses, the side has won three games and lost two in the five that they have played in the season. 

GT vs MI, Head-to-head record

Speaking of the T20I head-to-head record between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. It is worth noting that the two sides have locked horns across 8 games in the IPL. GT has won the tie 5 times, while RR has emerged victorious 3 times.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Arshad Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma, Gurnoor Singh Brar, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Jason Holder, Tom Banton, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Luke Wood.

Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur, Quinton de Kock, Danish Malewar, Mohammad Izhar, Atharva Ankolekar, Mayank Rawat

Also Read:

Rohit Sharma injury update: Will Mumbai Indians opener play today's game vs Gujarat Titans?

Zaheer Khan slams LSG management for bizarre batting order call after loss to Punjab Kings

GT vs MI: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 30
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