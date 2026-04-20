GT vs MI: 3 Player battles to watch out for in IPL 2026 Match 30

New Delhi:

Match 30 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 sees Gujarat Titans taking on Mumbai Indians. The two sides will lock horns at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 20. While Gujarat Titans have registered some victories in their last few matches, the same cannot be said for Mumbai Indians.

It is worth noting that Gujarat Titans currently sit in sixth place in the standings. With five matches played, the side has won three matches and lost two. With six points to their name, Gujarat will look to move up in the standings, and they would fancy their chances against the out-of-form MI.

Speaking of Mumbai, the side sits in 10th place in the standings. With six matches played, the side has registered one win and five losses so far and is struggling. With their clash against GT approaching, there will be several player battles for the fans to watch out for.

Shubman Gill vs Jasprit Bumrah

It is worth noting that over the years, Shubman Gill has faced Jasprit Bumrah across eight innings in the IPL. In the eight innings, Gill has scored 34 runs and maintains an average of 17 runs against India’s premium pacer. In the eight innings, Gill has been dismissed twice against Bumrah as well.

Sai Sudharsan vs Trent Boult

Another battle for the fans to watch out for would be the one between Gujarat opener Sai Sudharsan and Mumbai’s Trent Boult. Sudharsan has played a total of five innings in the IPL against Trent Boult. In the five innings, Sudharsan has scored 43 runs and has been dismissed twice. He maintains an average of 21.5 runs.

Rohit Sharma vs Kagiso Rabada

Rohit Sharma’s battle with ace pacer Kagiso Rabada could prove to be quite interesting as well. The veteran India opener has played 7 innings in the IPL against Rabada, where he has scored 38 runs, maintaining an average of 19 and getting dismissed twice.

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