GT vs LSG pitch report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad play in IPL 2025 match 64? Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants on May 22. The Shubman Gill-led side will be gunning for a win to keep their hopes alive to qualify in he top two of the ongoing IPL 2025.

Gujarat Titans will host Lucknow Super Giants in match 64 of the ongoing IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side has already confirmed their berth for the playoffs, but the game against LSG holds massive importance as Gujarat will be desparate to pick up the win and fight for a spot in the top 2, which will allow the team an additional chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Gujarat, meanwhile, have been extremely consistent this season, winning nine out of their 12 matches this season. They seem to be one of the title contenders, but the likes of Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada will leave the team ahead of the playoffs for international duty, which will be a massive blow for the team. Buttler has been phenomenal this season, scoring 500 runs in 12 matches and his absence can even push them out of the competition.

The bowling, however, is in good form. The same can be said about Gill and Sai Sudharsan. When it comes to Lucknow, they have heavily depended on their top three - Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, respectively. The bowling department has suffered due to multiple injuries. They will now hope to finish the rest of the season well, as the Rishabh Pant-led side has nothing to lose.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium usually favours the batters. It is a high-scoring ground, and both teams will love batting in the middle. Their top order has been phenomenal this season and they can decide the fate of the game. Bowling first will be ideal, and anything above 210 runs can be considered a good total on the board. Among bowlers, pacers can fetch some bounce if they hit the deck hard.