GT vs LSG, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants match Lucknow Super Giants will be playing for pride and would want to do some damage before finishing their season at home against the RCB. LSG face both teams already qualified for playoffs and first up are the Gujarat Titans, who are in the running for a top two spot.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans confirmed their qualification with a statement win against the Delhi Capitals, who, as now we know, have crashed out of the playoffs race with four losses in their last five games in the ongoing IPL season. Even though all four teams have been confirmed for the playoffs, there's still in it for the ones who have qualified - the opportunity to finish in the top two. The Titans won't seal a top-two spot on Thursday if they win but a couple of points in the cancer awareness clash against the Lucknow Super Giants could go a long way in keeping them around one and two, depending upon other results.

The Super Giants too were eliminated in their last game after a defeat against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and will aim to play for pride and with a little bit of motivation of spoiling the top-two chances for either or both Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), whom they lock horns with next in their campaign-culminating clash at home. Kiwi pacer Will O'Rourke debuted for the Super Giants in the previous game but apart from one wicket, he didn't have that kind of impact. The biggest disappointment for LSG in this season has been Ravi Bishnoi's average returns.

When a rookie Digvesh Rathi in his first season is your go-to bowler, you have a problem, my friend. Overseas batters and Indian bowling was always the way to go for LSG in IPL 2025, but the injuries and poor form of the given bowlers didn't help their cause. LSG will miss Rathi on Thursday in Ahmedabad due to a one-match ban and might have to bring in one of Shahbaz Ahamad or M Siddharth to cover for spin-bowling resources. For GT, they might look at someone like Washington Sundar, looking at the number of left-handers in the LSG middle order.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 64, GT vs LSG

Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (c), Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan (vc), Ayush Badoni, R Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, William O'Rourke, Shahbaz Ahamad

Probable Playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(c&wk), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahamad, Shardul Thakur/Prince Yadav, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, William O'Rourke