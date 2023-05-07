GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans register big win in Ahmedabad, maintain clean sheet against Lucknow Super Giants

Follow us on Image Source : AP Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants

GT vs LSG: Gujarat Titans registered an emphatic win over Lucknow Super Giants in the 51st match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Led by a batting carnage of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha, Gujarat posted a big total of 227 against Lucknow. Mohit Sharma then led the Titans' bowling display and helped them bag a big 56-run win. The Titans have now won 8 games and have collected 16 points in the tournament.

The match featured two brothers - Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya locking horns against each other as captains of both teams. LSG looked to chase but were outclassed in the second innings. Kyle Mayers and Quinton de Kock made a good start as they helped LSG race to 72 in the first six without losing a wicket. While Mayers fell short of his fifty, de Kock smashed a fifty in his first IPL 2023 appearance. But apart from the duo, the LSG batters showed little spark. Later, Ayush Badoni looked to mitigate the margin of loss, but it was not enough for them as they finished at 171/7.

For GT, Mohit Sharma was the pick of the bowlers with his four-wicket haul in his four overs. He got the wickets of Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya.

Earlier, GT posted a massive score of 227 on the back of their openers. Both Saha and Gill smashed big fifties as the latter remained not out for 94, while Gill fell on 81. Hardik Pandya and David Miller also chipped in with their contributions in the middle. GT crossed 100 inside the first 9 overs and kept their assault going. Saha was set for a hundred but missed out by 6 runs.

With this win, GT have extended their lead at the top and have kept the clean sheet of victories against LSG. They are now unbeaten against Lucknow in the last four games and have a 4-0 record.

