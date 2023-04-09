Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
GT vs KKR: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi Stadium has hosted only one match in IPL 2023 so far when Gujarat Titans defeated Chennai Super Kings

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 9:05 IST
Kolkata Knight Riders
Image Source : PTI Kolkata Knight Riders

GT vs KKR Pitch Report to Records: The 13th match lined up at Narendra Modi Stadium in IPL 2023 is on Saturday 9th April. Gujarat Titans will lcok horns against Kolkata Knight Riders to get their third consecutive win of the season. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, will be taking the field to continue their winning momentum. They defeated RCB in the previous outing.

Now let's get to the pitch report for GT vs KKR match-

Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is known to be flat. IPL 2023 opening game between GT and CSK also saw the score of 178 being comfortably chased. Hence, the trend should continue and the team winning the toss might look to bowl first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Number of Game

STATS - T20

  • Total matches 10
  • Matches won batting first 6
  • Matches won bowling first 4
  • Average 1st Inns scores 160
  • Average 2nd Inns scores 137
  • Highest total recorded 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ
  • Lowest total recorded 66/10 (12.1 Ov) by NZ vs IND
  • Highest score chased 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG
  • Lowest score defended 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

IPL 2023 Record

In IPL 2023, the venue has hosted has only one match so far and the home side Gujarat Titans won it against CSK. The MS Dhoni-led side posted 178 runs on the board before the Titans chased it down rather comfortably with five wickets in hand.

Gujarat Titans Squad:

Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad:

Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy

