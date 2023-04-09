GT vs KKR: Twitter erupts as Rinku Singh guides Kolkata to famous win against Gujarat

Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh powers KKR home in a nail-biter in Ahmedabad. He helped Kolkata win after hitting five sixes in the last over.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023
Twitter erupts after Rinku Singh's finish
Image Source : IPL Twitter erupts after Rinku Singh's finish

GT vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders' batter Rinku Singh provided his franchise with a win to remember when he smashed five sixes in the last over to help KKR beat Gujarat Titans. Rinku came in to bat at No.5 after Nitish Rana fell. Even as the wickets tumbled and Rashid Khan took a hat-trick, Rinku provided a jaw-dropping finish in the end.

His 5 sixes in the last five balls of the over has taken Twitter by storm and from cricketers to fans, everyone is in awe of the young Indian star and are praising him. Here are some of the Twitter reactions.

