GT vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch the 13th match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shardul Thakur and Rinku Singh

GT vs KKR IPL 2023, Live Streaming Details: Gujarat Titans will play against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th match of IPL 2023. Both the teams have played two matches each out of which Gujarat Titans managed to win both of their matches against CSK and DC by 5 wickets and 6 wickets respectively. On the other hand, KKR had a smooth win against RCB by 81 runs, but had a bit of hard luck against PKBS and lost to them by 7 runs (DLS method). The teams will take on each other at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Before we take a look at the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match:

When is the GT vs KKR, 13th Match IPL 2023?

GT vs KKR, match 13 will be played on Sunday, 9th of April

At what time does GT vs KKR, the 13th Match of IPL 2023 start?

GT vs KKR, match 13 will start at 3:30 PM IST. Toss at 3 PM IST.

Where is the GT vs KKR, 13th Match of IPL 2023 being played?

GT vs KKR, match 13 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Where can you watch the GT vs KKR, the 13th Match of IPL 2023 on TV?

The match will be live on the Star Sports Network

Where can you watch GT vs KKR, the 13th Match of IPL 2023 online?

The match will be live-streamed on Jio Cinema.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Nitish Rana (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh, Narayan Jagadeesan, Vaibhav Arora, Suyash Sharma, David Weise, Kulwant Khejrolia, Mandeep Singh, Litton Das, Jason Roy.

Latest Cricket News