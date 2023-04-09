GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Titans look to remain unbeaten as Knight Riders aim for 2nd win

The formidable Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th match of IPL 2023. After registering two thumping victories in their first two matches, Hardik Pandya's GT look to secure their third win against a not-so-consistent KKR team. GT are fire from top, right, left, and center; having a robust batting, bowling, and all-rounder line-up. They have chased 10 out of 11 games. Meanwhile, KKR have a strong spin attack in the form of Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy, but their Indian batting has led them down. Can they fire today, or will the Titans continue their onslaught? Sit back in your comfort and enjoy as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon's game.