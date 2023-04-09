Sunday, April 09, 2023
     
  GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Titans look to remain unbeaten as Knight Riders aim for 2nd win
GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: After winning their first game of the tournament against RCB, Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders look to end Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans' winning run. Follow for latest updates.

Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: April 09, 2023 13:52 IST
Gujarat face Kolkata
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat face Kolkata

GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: After having a win and a loss in their first two-games, Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders face Hardik Pandya's unbeaten Gujarat Titans. The Titans have been a formidable force in the season so far and registered back-to-bak wins, while the Knight Riders have been inconsistent, especially with the bat. GT will look to remain unbeaten, while KKR will have to address some issues and get another win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

GT vs KKR IPL 2023 Latest Updates

  Apr 09, 2023 1:46 PM (IST)

    GT face KKR at home

    The formidable Gujarat Titans face Kolkata Knight Riders in the 13th match of IPL 2023. After registering two thumping victories in their first two matches, Hardik Pandya's GT look to secure their third win against a not-so-consistent KKR team. GT are fire from top, right, left, and center; having a robust batting, bowling, and all-rounder line-up. They have chased 10 out of 11 games. Meanwhile, KKR have a strong spin attack in the form of Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, and Varun Chakravarthy, but their Indian batting has led them down. Can they fire today, or will the Titans continue their onslaught? Sit back in your comfort and enjoy as I Varun Malik, take you across this afternoon's game.

