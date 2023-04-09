GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Titans look to remain unbeaten as Knight Riders aim for 2nd win

GT vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Titans look to remain unbeaten as Knight Riders aim for 2nd win in AhmedabadGT vs KKR Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: After having a win and a loss in their first two-games, Nitish Rana's Kolkata Knight Riders face Hardik Pandya's unbeaten Gujarat Titans. The Titans have been a formidable force in the season so far and registered back-to-bak wins, while the Knight Riders have been inconsistent, especially with the bat. GT will look to remain unbeaten, while KKR will have to address some issues and get another win at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.