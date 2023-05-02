GT vs DC: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Table-toppers Gujarat Titans will be hosting bottom-placed Delhi Capitals in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday, May 2. Gujarat Titans topped the points table with a dominating seven-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. The reigning champions have recorded six wins from their opening eight games in IPL 2023 and enter this game with three consecutive wins on their back. Delhi Capitals missed out on a hat-trick of wins as they fell just nine runs short of the 198-run target against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. They remain without a win from the past two encounters with Gujarat Titans and will be looking forward to targeting two crucial points on Tuesday.

Pitch Report: GT vs DC

The pitch at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium favors batters with an average first innings score of 192 in IPL. The surface is likely to remain dry throughout the game and will offer very little help for the spin bowlers. Fans can expect another high-scoring clash with batters dominating from the very first over.

Will Toss Matter?

Yes, it will. Gujarat posted a 200-plus total while batting first in the last game here and then restricted Mumbai Indians to just 152/9. Batters might find it difficult to score freely while chasing so teams are likely to decide to bat first after winning the toss.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad - The Numbers Game

Basic T20I Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20I Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20I matches

Highest total recorded - 234/4 (20 Ov) by IND vs NZ

Highest score chased - 166/3 (17.5 Ov) by IND vs ENG

Lowest score defended - 107/7 (20 Ov) by WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

Delhi Capitals Squad: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

Latest Cricket News