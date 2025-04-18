GT vs DC Pitch Report: How will surface at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad play today in IPL 2025 match? Gujarat Titans will host Delhi Capitals in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check out the pitch report of the stadium ahead of the blockbuster clash in IPL 2025.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans will host Delhi Capitals in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both sides had a terrific start to the season, as the Shubman Gill-led side has managed to win four out of their six matches so far this season and courtesy of the same, Gujarat are currently second on the points table. Delhi, on the other hand, have been one of the sides to beat, winning five out of their six matches and are at the top of the table.

Notably, in their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals, Delhi were close to a defeat but pulled things back extremely late to win the contest in the super over. Ace pacer Mitchell Starc was phenomenal and he has been one of the biggest assets for the team. Credit also goes to the likes of KL Rahul and Karun Nair for being a force to reckon with. Meanwhile, Faf du Plessis is expected to replace Jake Fraser-McGurk in the next match.

Gujarat, meanwhile, won four consecutive matches before losing their last match to Lucknow Super Giants. That wouldn’t bother the team management as Gill, Buttler and Sai Sudharsan have been terrific with the bat while Prasidh Krishna and Sai Kishore have been delivering on a consistent basis. However, they would hope that the middle order contributes more for the team.

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad traditionally supports the batters. It’s a high-scoring game and even though the match between Gujarat and Delhi is a day game, runs are expected to flow. Bowling first will be ideal on such a surface as batting will become much easier under the lights. Anything over 220 runs can be considered to be a good total on the board.