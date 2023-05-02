GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner wins toss, Delhi to bat

GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner wins toss, Delhi to batGT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans lock horns against David Warner-led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat and Delhi are having contrasting campaigns in the season so far with the former being the table toppers, while the latter languishing at the bottom of the tally. GT have won 6 out of 8 games and DC have won 2 out of 8 matches. Delhi will look to make a comeback in the tournament, while Gujarat will aim to keep themselves high in the points table.