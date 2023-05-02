Tuesday, May 02, 2023
     
GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner wins toss, Delhi to bat

GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans lock horns against Delhi Capitals in 44th match of IPL 2023. Gujarat look to stay dominant in the points table, while Delhi look to return to winning ways. Follow for Latest Updates, Ball by ball commentary and Playing XI.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik New Delhi Updated on: May 02, 2023 19:13 IST
Gujarat face Delhi
Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat face Delhi

GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: David Warner wins toss, Delhi to bat

GT vs DC Live Score, IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans lock horns against David Warner-led Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Gujarat and Delhi are having contrasting campaigns in the season so far with the former being the table toppers, while the latter languishing at the bottom of the tally. GT have won 6 out of 8 games and DC have won 2 out of 8 matches. Delhi will look to make a comeback in the tournament, while Gujarat will aim to keep themselves high in the points table.

Live updates :GT vs DC Latest Updates

  • May 02, 2023 7:13 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Subs of both teams

    Khaleel Ahmed, Lalit Yadav, Yash Dhull, Praveen Dubey, Abishek Porel are impact player options for DC

    Shubman Gill, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Srikar Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi are the impact player options for GT

  • May 02, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC's team

    David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

  • May 02, 2023 7:07 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    GT's team

    Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

  • May 02, 2023 7:01 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    DC to bat first

    DC have won the toss and they will be batting first. Marsh is out, Rossouw comes in. Khaleel is also back

  • May 02, 2023 6:58 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Squads of both teams

    GT's squad:

    Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little, Shubman Gill, Srikar Bharat, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Dasun Shanaka, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal

    DC's squad:

    David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey, Rilee Rossouw, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Aman Hakim Khan, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

  • May 02, 2023 6:41 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Pitch report

    The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has help for batters. The average first innings score at the venue is 192. Meanwhile, the first innings' average score is 207. The batters shall enjoy their time in the middle.

  • May 02, 2023 6:25 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Delhi face Gujarat in Ahmedabad

    Hello and Welcome to the Live Coverage of Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match number 44 in IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya's Gujarat face David Warner's Delhi at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

