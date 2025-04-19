Advertisement
GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live Score: Gujarat Titans win toss and elect to bowl

GT vs DC IPL 2025 Live Score: Game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 will see Gujarat Titans host Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Check out the live commentary, live update and score.

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Ahmedabad :

Match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see Gujarat Titans host Delhi Capitals at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Shubman Gill-led side has won four out of six matches so far and are currently third on the points table. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have been stunning, winning five out of their six matches. The Axar Patel-led side in on the top of the points table.

Match Scorecard

