GT vs DC Dream11 for IPL 2022 Match: Prediction Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XI

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

10th match of IPL 2022

Saturday, April 2, 7:30 PM IST

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Dream 11 for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant, Matthew Wade (VC), Tim Seifert (C), Prithvi Shaw, David Miller, Shubman Gill, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Rashid-Khan, Shardul Thakur

Probable Playing XI for GT vs DC in IPL 2022

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), David Miller, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Varun Aaron

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Where can you watch GT vs DC 10th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch GT vs DC 10th Match of IPL 2022 online?

Hotstar

When is the GT vs DC 10th Match of IPL 2022?

Saturday, April 4

At what time GT vs DC 10th Match of IPL 2022 start?

7:30 PM IST

Where is the GT vs DC 10th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Full Squad

GT

Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Jason Roy, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.

DC

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.