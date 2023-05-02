GT vs DC: Delhi Capitals hold Gujarat Titans in low-scoring thriller in Ahmedabad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi defeated Gujarat

GT vs DC: David Warner's Delhi Capitals held Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the 44th match of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Capitals won by 5 runs against the Titans in a low-scoring thriller as they defended 130 runs. Rahul Tewatia gave a scare to DC but it was not enough to stop DC getting their third win of the season. Notably, this is only the second time ever that GT have failed to complete a successful run chase in IPL.

Hardik Pandya's fifty goes in vain

Hardik Pandya anchored the chase for his team. He batted at No.3 and as the wickets kept falling, Pandya held one end and led his team's charge. He smashed 44-ball fifty and found partners in Abhinav Manohar and Rahul Tewatia.

Meanwhile, Tewatia brought GT back into the game when he smashed three consecutive sixes off Anrich Nortje's 19th over to bring the equation down to 12 needed off 6 balls. However, Ishant Sharma held his nerves to deny GT their 7th win of the season.

Pandya, Manohar stabilised things after fall of wickets

Meanwhile as the DC bowlers made a fiery start to their defence, GT were put under pressure as they lost 4 wickets in 7 overs. Pandya and Manohar stabilised things with a 62-run stand. However, Manohar was caught out in the 18th over, sending GT into trouble again.

GT needed 33 off final 2 overs and Hardik had Tewatia in the middle. The Southpaw faced the third ball ball of the over and smoked three consecutive sixes on the leg side to hit 19 off the second last over.

DC made 130 in their 20 overs

Meanwhile, DC were able to make only 130 runs in their first innings. They were jolted by early blows from Mohammed Shami, who took our wickets in his four overs. Axar Patel and Aman Khan brought the team on the track with their 50-run stand of the 6th wicket. Though Axar fell to Mohit Sharma, Khan kept his charge going and hit hit maiden IPL fifty to power DC to 130.

GT's Playing XI:

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

DC's Playing XI:

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma

Latest Cricket News