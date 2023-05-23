GT vs CSK: Chennai beware of Mohammed Shami threat, Ravindra Jadeja nemesis to Hardik Pandya; battles to watch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI GT face CSK

GT vs CSK: Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings lock horns against each other in the first Qualifier of IPL 2023. Table toppers GT are up against second-ranked CSK as they look to continue their title defence in the Indian cash-rich league. Let's have a look at some key battles that can decide the course of the match.

GT vs CSK head to head

Let's look at the head to head records between the two teams. Interestingly or rather surprisingly, GT have had an unbeaten record against CSK in IPL. Gujarat and Chennai have met each other thrice since GT's existence and CSK have never defeated the Titans. It's 3-0 in favour of GT.

Mohammed Shami vs CSK openers

Mohammed Shami can be a threat to the CSK batters. He has dismissed one CSK opener in each of the three matches. He has the wood over Devon Conway, who has fallen two times in 8 balls to Shami. The Indian speedster has kept Ruturaj Gaikwad quiet too as the CSK opener has made 40 runs in 57 balls against him.

Rashid Khan vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

If the earlier battle was in favour of GT, this one is in a bit favour of the four-time champions. CSK opener Gaikwad has dominated the spin magician Rashid Khan. Gaikwad has hit Rashid for 66 runs in 45 balls, striking at 147. Rashid has got him out twice in 5 innings.

Rashid vs Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja

Having left-handers against leg spinners is a good idea. But Rashid is above these matchups. He has troubled the Southpaws Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja. Moeen Ali strikes at 136 against Rashid but has been fell to him 4 times in 10 innings. Jadeja has managed to get only 18 runs in 26 balls against Rashid.

Ravindra Jadeja vs Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja always troubles the right-handers and he has a decent record against the GT skipper Pandya. Jadeja has dismissed him two times in 4 face-offs. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill has an upper hand over Jadeja. Gill has hit at 153 strike rate and has not been dismissed.

