GT vs CSK: Pitch Report to Records - Here's everything to know about Narendra Modi Stadium

Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Gujarat in the opening game of the Indian's Premier League on March 31, Friday. Before all the action begins, here is everything you need to know about the venue of the match - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

​Pitch Report - GT vs CSK

The average 1st innings total in T20 match at this venue is 160. It decreases to 137 runs in the 2nd innings. The Narendra Modi Stadium offers a slow wicket in the beginning of the match. As the game progresses it becomes bowler-friendly over the course of time.

Will Toss Matter?

Out of 10 T20 matches played at this venue, 6 matches have been won by the teams batting first. On the other hand, the team chasing has won 4 times. The ground is favourable for the team bowling second, and if common sense prevails, the skipper winning the toss might want to bat first.

Narendra Modi Stadium - The Numbers Game

Basic T20 Stats

Total matches: 10

Matches won batting first: 6

Matches won bowling first: 4

Average T20 Stats

Average 1st Innings scores: 160

Average 2nd Innings scores: 137

Score Stats for T20 matches

The highest total recorded: 234/4 (20 overs) by IND vs NZ

The lowest total recorded: 66/10 (12.1 overs) by NZ vs IND

The highest score chased: 166/3 (17.5 overs) by IND vs ENG

The lowest score defended: 107/7 (20 Overs) By WIW vs INDW

Full Squads -

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

