Hello and a warm welcome everyone. It's Playoffs time in IPL 2023. This is where everyone aims to reach in their bid to an IPL title. The IPL 2023 flight is now in the knockouts and we have our first stoppage at MS Dhoni's IPL home - The Chepauk. It's GT vs CSK, Hardik Pandya vs MS Dhoni or as being said - a student against his mentor. GT aiming for a title defence, while CSK looking for their 5th trophy. Winner goes into the finals. So sit back in your comfort as I Varun Malik, take you across this game.