GT vs CSK, IPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match A top-two spot finish awaits Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Sunday as they take on the bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings in a day game. The results in the last three days have meant that it's a bloodbath at the top for the finish in the No. 1 and 2 spots, but GT have a golden opportunity to seal it.

Gujarat Titans will be up against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league stage clash in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The Titans are coming off a rare loss against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as they were blown out of the waters by Mitchell Marsh and Co and even though the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Sherfane Rutherford did well, the question of what after the top three and with Jos Buttler set to leave after Sunday, what after top three will linger on the 2022 champions' mind as they aim for a top-two finish.

The Titans' biggest worry going into the playoffs would be Rashid Khan's form. Rashid has looked like a pale shadow of himself and him let alone being threatening, not being able to close out his spells being so expensive will be a cause of concern for Shubman Gill and Ashish Nehra. However, since the opposition they come up against on Sunday is lacking confidence, the Titans would be hoping to find some form and momentum back before the playoffs.

For the Super Kings, four wins are always better than three and they would not want to lose any further as even though a win might not help them jump to ninth place but after such a disappointing campaign, finishing on a high would be a motivating factor for the Men in Yellow as who knows, it could well be the final time we may see someone in the IPL.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2025 Match 67, GT vs CSK

Sai Sudharsan, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Jos Buttler (c), Shivam Dube, Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore (vc), Mohammed Siraj, Matheesha Pathirana

Probable Playing XIIs

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler(wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Kagiso Rabada/Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj

Chennai Super Kings: Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Anshul Kamboj, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Matheesha Pathirana