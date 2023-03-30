GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Weather Report - Will rain play spoilsport in opening match?

Follow us on Image Source : IPL CSK vs GT Weather Report

16th edition of the Indian Premier League will kick-start on March 31, Friday. Defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings will face each other at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. But ahead of the game, there is an opening ceremony set to begin from 6 PM onwards. Will rain play spoilsport in the first match of the tournament? Let's find out.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Ahmedabad -

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is negligible chance of rain to interrupt the match. On the other hand, a cover cloud cover of less than 2% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be ideally humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 24% to 35% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 24 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 28 degrees celsius towards the end.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

What are the full squads?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Akash Singh, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.

