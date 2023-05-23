GT vs CSK: IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 - Head to Head Detailed Stats to Records, Last Encounter

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER GT vs CSK head-to-head record IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) clash in the Qualifier 1 match of the Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday, May 23. The reigning champions were the first team to secure playoff qualification this season as they finished the league stages at the top of the table with 20 points from 14 matches. Hardik Pandya-led GT are further motivated after a stunning six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore while chasing a 198-run target in the last game.

On the other hand, four-time champions Chennai Super Kings secured second place in the points table with a statement 77-run win over Delhi Capitals in their last group-stage game. In-form openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway recorded brilliant fifties to help Chennai post a mammoth total of 223 and then Deepak Chahar and Matheesha Pathirana shone with a ball to restrict the Capitals to just 146 runs. Chennai's dominating win over DC and a home advantage give them a slight edge in the Qualifier 1 fixture on Tuesday.

GT vs CSK Probable Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Dasun Shanaka, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal, Mohit Sharma (Impact Player)

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ambati Rayudu (Impact Player)

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

Gujarat Titans completely dominate the head-to-head record with Chennai Super Kings with three wins in three games. Notably, Gujarat's all three wins against Chennai have come while chasing but all encounters turned into last-over thrillers. Ruturaj Gaikwad has amazing numbers playing against Gujarat with three fifties in three innings, including 92 off 50 in the last encounter. Notably, no other CSK player has registered a 50-plus score against GT so far. In bowling, Gujarat's pace duo of Mohammed Shami and Alzarri Joseph have taken five wickets each in this fixture so far.

Matches Played - 3 | GT Won - 3 | CSK Won - 0 | NR - 0

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

This is the first time both Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are facing each other at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Matches Played - 0 | GT Won - 0 | CSK Won - 0 | NR - 0

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings Last Encounter

Both Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans clashed in the IPL 2023 opener at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium. Ruturaj Gaikwad recorded his third straight fifty against Gujarat as he smashed 92 off 50 to help CSK post a total of 178/7 while batting first. Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, and Rashid Khan took two wickets each for Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill smashed 63 off just 36 and then Rashid Khan finished the game for Gujarat with cameo knocks to earn a five-wicket win with four balls remaining. Young pacer Rajvardhan Hangargekar took three wickets on his IPL debut but appeared in only one fixture after this game and is unlikely to feature in the upcoming playoff game.

