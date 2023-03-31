CSK vs GT, IPL 2023: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad IPL and Player records

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan at Narendra Modi Stadium

Narendra Modi Stadium is finally set to host the home franchise Gujarat Titans for seven matches and the final will also be played at the same venue. The first match of IPL 2023 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the venue and the extravaganza will get underway. The same venue is set to host the opening ceremony just before the match. However, this is not the first time that the refurbished Narendra Modi Stadium is hosting an IPL game.

Here we dive deep to find out Narendra Modi Stadium IPL records:

Matches Played - 7

Teams won batting first - 2

Teams won batting second - 5

Highest Team score - 179 by PBKS vs RCB in IPL 2021

Lowest team score - 123 by PBKS vs KKR in IPL 2021

Highest Individual score - 106* by Jos Buttler (RR vs RCB) in IPL 2022

Best Bowling figures - 3/17 by Hardik Pandya (GT vs RR) in IPL 2022 final

Average first innings score - 154

Pitch Report

The surface at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been a decent one for both batters and bowlers. Chasing has been preferred generally at this venue with chasing teams winning five out of seven matches. Hence, the team winning the toss is expected to bowl first and then chase down the score under the lights when ball comes on the bat nicely.

Weather Report

While there was rain in Ahmedabad last night, things are pretty clear ahead of the match. There is no chance of rain on Friday and the raingods are unlikely to make their presence felt during the match.

GT vs CSK squads

Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore

