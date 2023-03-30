GT vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips for Match 1 of IPL 2023

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV IPL Dream 11 prediction

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will lock horns in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Friday. While Hardik Pandya-led GT will want to clinch the title second time after winning it in the maiden IPL. MS Dhoni-led CSK will want to get their hands on the fifth IPL trophy.

Ahead of the match, let's look at the Dream XI for the 1st match of IPL 2023:

Match Details

Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans

Match No. 1 of IPL 2023

Friday, 7:30 PM

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Probable Playing XI

Chennai Super Kings:

Ben Stokes, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Simarjeet Singh, Mitchell Santner

Gujarat Titans:

​KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Sai Kishore, Yash Dayal

Dream 11 for CSK vs GT

Wicket Keeper: MS Dhoni

Batsmen: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill,

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ben Stokes, Rashid Khan, Ravindra Jadeja (Captain)

Bowlers: Mohammad Shami (Vice-captain), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar

Full Squad

Chennai Super Kings

Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Prashant Solanki, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Maheesh Theekshana, Nishant Sindhu, Ajinkya Rahane, Dwaine Pretorius, Ajay Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Tushar Deshpande, Ravindra Jadeja

Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Matthew Wade (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Urvil Patel (wk), Kane Williamson, Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, B Sai Sudharsan, Rashid Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Darshan Nalkande, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore

