Green, Livingstone, Venkatesh Iyer headline 350-name IPL 2026 auction list, only two Indians in Rs 2cr bracket The BCCI on Tuesday, December 9, confirmed the 350-player shortlist for the upcoming IPL 2026 auction, headlined by 40 of them in the highest bracket of INR 2 crore as the base price. As many as 240 Indians and 110 overseas players will be vying for the 77 remaining slots at next week's auction.

Mumbai:

The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, December 9, revealed the IPL 2026 auction shortlist featuring 350 players who will go under the hammer at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. Among 350 players, 240 are Indians, while the rest of 110 players are overseas. The list features 112 capped players as well as 238 uncapped players, including 224 Indians and just 14 uncapped overseas players. A total of 77 slots will be available, with all 10 teams having INR 237.55 crore at their disposal.

Cameron Green, who interestingly listed himself as a batter, will be part of the opening set of batters alongside the likes of Prithvi Shaw, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan, among others. As many as 40 players enlisted themselves at the highest base price of INR 2 crore, including just two Indians, Venkatesh Iyer, who will be in the second set of all-rounders and Ravi Bishnoi, who features in the fifth set of spin bowlers.

Apart from Green, Iyer and Bishnoi, Liam Livingstone, George Linde, Jacob Duffy, Auqib Nabi, Jamie Smith, Wanindu Hasaranga, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Veer, Tim Seifert, Josh Inglis, Jason Holder, Michael Bracewell and Simarjeet Singh will be a few players with keen interest from the franchises.

Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 64.3 crore) and Chennai Super Kings (INR 43.4 crore), with the biggest purses, will be the teams in action the most, having to fill 13 and 9 slots, respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad too have 10 empty slots, but don't have a huge purse, with just INR 25.5 crore in their kitty. Hence, the Sunrisers' table might be busy during the uncapped and accelerated rounds, and so will the Mumbai Indians, who have just INR 2.75 crore left to spend.

The auction is set to kick off at 2:30 PM IST (1 PM local time) on Tuesday, December 16.

First five sets

Set 1 (Batters 1) - Devon Conway (INR 2 crore), Jake Fraser-McGurk (INR 2 crore), Cameron Green (INR 2 crore), Sarfaraz Khan (INR 75 Lakh), David Miller (INR 2 crore), Prithvi Shaw (INR 75 Lakh)

Set 2 (All-rounders 1) - Gus Atkinson (INR 2 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 2 crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 75 Lakh), Venkatesh Iyer (INR 2 crore), Liam Livingstone (INR 2 crore), Wiaan Mulder (INR 2 crore), Rachin Ravindra (INR 2 crore)

Set 3 (Wicketkeeper 1) - Finn Allen (INR 2 crore), Jonny Bairstow (INR 1 crore), KS Bharat (INR 75 Lakh), Quinton de Kock (INR 1 crore), Ben Duckett (INR 2 crore), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (INR 1.5 crore), Jamie Smith (INR 2 crore)

Set 4 (Pace bowlers 1) - Gerald Coetzee (INR 2 crore), Akash Deep (INR 1 crore), Jacob Duffy (INR 2 crore), Fazalhaq Farooqi (INR 1 crore), Matt Henry (INR 2 crore), Spencer Johnson (INR 1.5 crore), Shivam Mavi (INR 75 Lakh), Anrich Nortje (INR 2 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (INR 2 crore)

Set 5 (Spin bowlers 1) - Ravi Bishnoi (INR 2 crore), Rahul Chahar (INR 1 crore), Akeal Hosein (INR 2 crore), Mujeeb Rahman (INR 2 crore), Maheesh Theekshana (INR 2 crore)