'Great effort from everyone': Ollie Robinson opens up after England claw their way back against New Zealand

New Delhi:

Day 1 of the first Test between England and New Zealand saw the two sides put in some brilliant performances. The teams met at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London from June 4th, and the clash began with England coming in to bat first. While many expected great things from the hosts, England were bundled out for 140 in the first innings after New Zealand’s exceptional bowling performance.

Kyle Jamieson ran riot, taking five wickets. Nathan Smith took three wickets, with Will O’Rourke taking two wickets to his name. As New Zealand came out to bat, the side hoped for a good showing; however, they too were left helpless against England’s bowling attack.

Ollie Robinson was the star for England with the ball, bowling six overs on day 1; Robinson took four wickets and conceded 10 runs. Gus Atkinson and Josh Tongue took one wicket each as New Zealand ended day 1 on a score of 61/6. Speaking on his performance, Robinson talked about how everyone put in a great performance to bring the game onto level terms by the end of day 1.

“This morning, it looked like it was gonna play a lot better than it did (the pitch). They obviously bowled really well this morning, and we sort of knew that we had to follow suit and to get, what were they, six down there at the end was a great effort from everyone. Yeah, really special. I can't really put it into words right now, it feels a bit surreal. I couldn't have dreamt it, to be honest. It's just been an amazing couple of hours there, and it's just so good to be back,” Robinson was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Also Read: England batters show no signs of improvement after Ashes embarrassment as Jamieson crushes hosts at Lord's

Glenn Phillips hold out hope for the Black Caps

Day 2 of the first Test will begin with Glenn Phillips and Nathan Smith on the crease. While Phillips is on a score of 31* runs in 34 deliveries, Smith is unbeaten on a score of six runs. New Zealand still trails by 79 runs and has just four wickets in hand.

They will hope to put in an improved showing on day 2 and not let England’s bowling attack take control over the game in the early stages of the second day.

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