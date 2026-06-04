'Great ambassador after Kohli': Former India cricketer hails Shubman Gill ahead of Test match against AFG

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 coming to an end, the focus has once again shifted towards international cricket. The Indian team will be in action once more as they take on Afghanistan in a multi-format series. The two sides will take on each other in a one-off Test and three ODI matches.

It is worth noting that the one-off Test match against Afghanistan will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, from June 6, and ahead of the game, many eyes will be set upon India skipper Shubman Gill.

The star batter has been in emphatic form of late, and speaking of the same, former India cricketer Saba Karim came forward and talked about how Gill could be a huge ambassador for red-ball cricket after the retirement of Virat Kohli.

"He's able to realize that he can add so much value as a Test batter. For him to compete and perform with that kind of consistency, it clearly shows that Shubman Gill relishes Test cricket. I think he can be a great ambassador after Virat Kohli,” Saba Karim told Star Sports.

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Ashwin opened up on Gill’s role in Test cricket as well

Part of the same discussion, former India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin also gave his take on how the performances of Shubman Gill and his demeanour as the captain will be key for the Indian team and its future in red-ball cricket going forward.

"He had a great series in England. The moment he was made the captain, he went there, turned it on. Even when England had toured to India, he got a hundred at Dharamsala. High-quality player, has worked on keeping his bat close to the pads. His success in Test cricket will really start redefining India's Test team,” Ashwin said on Star Sports.

Gill was exceptional for India as the side took on England in a Test series in 2025, and he will be expected to continue his sublime form in the format, especially after coming on the back of a magnificent IPL season where he led his side to the final of the tournament and finished as the second-highest run-getter in the season.

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