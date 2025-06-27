Grateful Dewald Brevis reflects on Test cricket ahead of debut vs Zimbabwe Ahead of his Test debut against Zimbabwe, Proteas youngster Dewald Brevis reflected on his journey and noted that he aims to stay consistence and cement his spot as a three-format player.

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe):

With multiple senior cricketers rested due to workload management, young Dewald Brevis earned a call-up for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe. He has been named in the playing XI for the first Test in Bulawayo and ahead of that, the 22-year-old reflected on his journey and added that he was grateful for the opportunity that was handed to him.

Brevis highlighted the time when he was left out of the Test squad. However, he worked hard to improve his game and returned to the squad. Calling it ‘special’, he highlighted the importance of Test cricket, calling it the ‘pinnacle’ of the sport.

“That moment being there, and then being left out for a few years, that was quite tough. But I was young as well. I'm grateful for how I handled that, and the people I had around me. It made me much more hungry for the game and to perform. I knew what I had to do and I put in the work and I kept believing,” Brevis said in the press conference.

“To be able to return and it being on the Test side, that's very special. For me, it's the pinnacle format. You can play all the leagues, you can play T20 and 50-over cricket, but there's something about Test cricket. That's really the ultimate,” he added.

Want to be the same guy that plays all formats: Brevis

Brevis also talked about how he wants to become a three format player soon. He mentioned of watching the ball closely to improve his game and to bat longer; he wants to focus on every moment, rather than changing the dynamics.

“I just want to be the same guy that plays all formats. I'm not really trying to make any big changes. It's all about watching the ball and just being true to myself. The key fact is we all know you have to bat longer. In order to bat longer, you have to take it ball by ball and not change the way you play a ball. So I'm not going to change anything,” Brevis said.