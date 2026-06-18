Graeme Swann hails India's bench strength, names key aspect in preparation for ODI World Cup 2027

New Delhi:

The Indian team has been in exceptional form of late; the side has begun their ODI series against Afghanistan in brilliant fashion. Having won the first two ODIs of the series, the Men in Blue have managed to clinch the series after putting in some brilliant showings.

Witnessing the performances, former England cricketer Graeme Swann took centre stage and talked about the amazing bench strength that the Men in Blue possess and how every team in world cricket would look at them with envy, especially with the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon.

“India are in an enviable position right now, and a lot of teams around the world will look at them and think, 'With a World Cup coming up in South Africa, I wish we were in their shoes,'" Swann told JioHotstar.

"India have a very strong domestic tournament in the IPL, which continues to produce players, and at some point, someone is always going to miss out. Put yourself in the shoes of other nations around the world that don't have that luxury and would scrap just to get their best XI on the field and compete,” he added.

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India hope to clean sweep Afghanistan in Chennai

Speaking of the ongoing series, after winning the first two ODIs of the series, India will be looking to finish it off as the two sides meet in the third ODI. The two sides will meet at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on June 21st. While Afghanistan will be looking for a consolation victory, India will be hoping for a clean sweep.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar have been in excellent form in the series, with Brar taking three wickets each in his first two international matches. The star man would look to continue his form and propel India towards yet another victory as the two sides meet for the third ODI. It could be interesting to see how the two sides fare in the upcoming clash in Chennai.

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